Punjab Farmer Leader's Fast Draws Attention to MSP Crisis

Punjab's prominent farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, remains steadfast in his fast-unto-death protest, refusing to relent until the government's commitment to a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) is secured.

Despite being urged to attend a key February 14 meeting following an invitation from a central government delegation, Dallewal's deteriorating health raises concerns. According to Dallewal, the Sikh leader feels emboldened by the solidarity of fellow farmers, underlining the urgency of Punjab's reliance on MSP to safeguard its resources.

Farmers gathered at the Khanauri site on February 12 are set to provide Dallewal with the moral strength needed to continue advocating for their cause. As the country anticipates the pivotal meeting in Chandigarh, the pressure mounts for a resolution to this escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)