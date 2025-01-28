Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader's Fast Draws Attention to MSP Crisis

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his fast-unto-death, demanding legal guarantees for minimum support prices. Despite a government meeting invite, he insists the protest will persist until demands are met. He seeks support from fellow farmers to strengthen resolve ahead of February discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:48 IST
Punjab Farmer Leader's Fast Draws Attention to MSP Crisis
Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's prominent farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, remains steadfast in his fast-unto-death protest, refusing to relent until the government's commitment to a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) is secured.

Despite being urged to attend a key February 14 meeting following an invitation from a central government delegation, Dallewal's deteriorating health raises concerns. According to Dallewal, the Sikh leader feels emboldened by the solidarity of fellow farmers, underlining the urgency of Punjab's reliance on MSP to safeguard its resources.

Farmers gathered at the Khanauri site on February 12 are set to provide Dallewal with the moral strength needed to continue advocating for their cause. As the country anticipates the pivotal meeting in Chandigarh, the pressure mounts for a resolution to this escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025