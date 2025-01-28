Serbia's PM Resigns Amid Anti-Corruption Protests: A Nation at a Crossroads

Serbia's Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, announced on Tuesday his decision to step down amid massive anti-corruption protests. The move follows the fatal collapse of a concrete canopy in November, which resulted in 15 deaths. The incident has amplified public dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's increasingly autocratic governance.

Vucevic stated, "It is my unconditional decision to resign," during a press conference. His resignation, if confirmed by Serbia's parliament, could lead to an early parliamentary election. The parliament now has 30 days to either appoint a new government or call for a snap election.

The protests have highlighted growing concerns over Vucic's grip on power, as he continues to pursue European Union membership for Serbia while facing accusations of curbing democratic rights. This political turmoil places Serbia at a critical juncture, as citizens demand greater transparency and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)