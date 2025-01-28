Left Menu

Serbia's PM Resigns Amid Anti-Corruption Protests: A Nation at a Crossroads

Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation following massive anti-corruption protests sparked by a deadly concrete canopy collapse. His decision reflects discontent with President Aleksandar Vucic's autocratic rule. Vucevic's resignation may lead to an early parliamentary election, pending parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:06 IST
Serbia's PM Resigns Amid Anti-Corruption Protests: A Nation at a Crossroads
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia's Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, announced on Tuesday his decision to step down amid massive anti-corruption protests. The move follows the fatal collapse of a concrete canopy in November, which resulted in 15 deaths. The incident has amplified public dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's increasingly autocratic governance.

Vucevic stated, "It is my unconditional decision to resign," during a press conference. His resignation, if confirmed by Serbia's parliament, could lead to an early parliamentary election. The parliament now has 30 days to either appoint a new government or call for a snap election.

The protests have highlighted growing concerns over Vucic's grip on power, as he continues to pursue European Union membership for Serbia while facing accusations of curbing democratic rights. This political turmoil places Serbia at a critical juncture, as citizens demand greater transparency and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025