Prime Minister's Resignation Amidst Serbian Protests
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned amidst widespread anti-corruption protests following a tragic incident at a Novi Sad railway station. Demonstrators hold the government accountable, prompting Vucevic and the local mayor to step down in hopes of reducing public tensions.
In a significant political development, Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced his resignation on Tuesday, amid rising anti-corruption protests sweeping the nation.
The protests, sparked by a fatal accident at a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city, have seen daily gatherings in Belgrade. The demonstrations are largely driven by students, teachers, and workers who attribute the disaster to government corruption under President Aleksandar Vucic's regime.
Announcing his decision to resign, Vucevic cited a desire to ease tensions and noted that the mayor of Novi Sad would also resign to satisfy protestors' demands. Vucevic has been leading the Serbia Progressive Party since 2023.
