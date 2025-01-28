Left Menu

BJP's Financial Muscle Versus Congress: A 2024 Election Spending Showdown

As of March 31, 2024, the BJP leads with a substantial cash balance of Rs 7,113.80 crore over Congress's Rs 857.15 crore. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, BJP's spending surged 60%, reaching Rs 1,754.06 crore, while Congress's expenditure was Rs 619.67 crore. The BJP's fundraising via now-banned electoral bonds significantly boosted its financial position.

Updated: 28-01-2025 17:03 IST
In a significant fiscal showdown, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with an impressive cash reserve of Rs 7,113.80 crore compared to the Congress party's Rs 857.15 crore, as reported to the Election Commission on March 31, 2024.

The BJP's expenditure for 2023-24 rocketed by 60% to reach Rs 1,754.06 crore, reflecting robust financial strategies during the Lok Sabha elections period. This contrasted with Congress's spending, which totaled Rs 619.67 crore, showcasing a stark difference in financial mobilization.

A notable portion of BJP's funds came from the now-prohibited electoral bonds, totalling Rs 1,685.69 crore, while Congress drew Rs 828.36 crore from similar means. Both parties continue to channel significant resources into media and campaign activities, with BJP spending heavily in advertising and logistics.

