Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Force International Tensions
In eastern Congo, M23 rebels backed by Rwanda have escalated conflict, seizing Goma amid pockets of resistance. Global powers fear a regional war, while locals protest against perceived foreign interference. Humanitarian crises loom large, with hospitals overwhelmed and rampant violence reported.
The largest city in eastern Congo, Goma, is experiencing a severe crisis as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have taken control amid fierce clashes. The overwhelming conflict has strained hospitals and led to widespread panic among the residents of this strategic lakeside city.
Triggered by the historical fallout from the Rwandan genocide, M23's offensive has intensified tensions both within Congo and internationally. Protesters in the nation's capital have expressed anger by targeting U.N. installations and foreign embassies, which they accuse of interfering.
Amid the chaos, global and regional leaders fear a broader war reminiscent of conflicts that claimed millions of lives in the 1990s. Calls for peace have been complicated by geopolitical entanglements, with fears of further escalation and worsening humanitarian conditions.
