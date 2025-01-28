Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Force International Tensions

In eastern Congo, M23 rebels backed by Rwanda have escalated conflict, seizing Goma amid pockets of resistance. Global powers fear a regional war, while locals protest against perceived foreign interference. Humanitarian crises loom large, with hospitals overwhelmed and rampant violence reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:37 IST
Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Force International Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The largest city in eastern Congo, Goma, is experiencing a severe crisis as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have taken control amid fierce clashes. The overwhelming conflict has strained hospitals and led to widespread panic among the residents of this strategic lakeside city.

Triggered by the historical fallout from the Rwandan genocide, M23's offensive has intensified tensions both within Congo and internationally. Protesters in the nation's capital have expressed anger by targeting U.N. installations and foreign embassies, which they accuse of interfering.

Amid the chaos, global and regional leaders fear a broader war reminiscent of conflicts that claimed millions of lives in the 1990s. Calls for peace have been complicated by geopolitical entanglements, with fears of further escalation and worsening humanitarian conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025