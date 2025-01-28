Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Youngest Ever White House Press Secretary Takes the Podium

Karoline Leavitt becomes the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, stepping into a challenging role that has seen notable predecessors during Trump's presidency. Her first briefing is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. Leavitt is expected to bring a fresh perspective to communicating Trump's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:23 IST
Karoline Leavitt is set to make history as she assumes the role of the youngest White House press secretary at age 27. Her first media briefing is slated for Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, marking a significant moment in the communications landscape of Trump's administration.

The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, historically a stage of intense exchanges, now welcomes Leavitt, whose predecessors include Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany. Notably, Stephanie Grisham did not hold any briefings during her tenure.

Leavitt's appointment follows strong endorsements from Trump, citing her effective communication skills. This appointment draws parallels with Ronald Ziegler, who held the position at age 29 during the Nixon era. Expectations are high as Leavitt steps into this influential role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

