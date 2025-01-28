Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Deepa Mandavi's Untimely Demise

Deepa Mandavi, the 22-year-old daughter of late BJP leader Bheema Mandavi, has been found dead in Dehradun from an apparent suicide. As a physiotherapy student, her death follows the tragic loss of her father to a Naxalite attack in 2019 and her sister's death in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:49 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Deepa Mandavi, 22, daughter of the late BJP leader Bheema Mandavi, has allegedly ended her life in Dehradun. Deepa, a third-year physiotherapy student, was discovered hanging in her accommodation on January 26, according to family members.

Bheema Mandavi, Deepa's father, lost his life in 2019 to a Naxalite bombing. Deepa's sister had also reportedly committed suicide in 2013 in Raipur. She had been staying with friends but recently moved into a paying guest facility. No suicide note has been found, though police are treating the case as a suicide.

Grief-stricken, Deepa's mother, Ojasvi Mandavi, a Chhattisgarh State Women Commission member, has traveled to Dehradun. Deepa's remains were handled with full rites in her native Gadapal village. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed profound sorrow over the family's continued tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

