Tragedy Strikes Again: Deepa Mandavi's Untimely Demise

In a tragic turn of events, Deepa Mandavi, 22, daughter of the late BJP leader Bheema Mandavi, has allegedly ended her life in Dehradun. Deepa, a third-year physiotherapy student, was discovered hanging in her accommodation on January 26, according to family members.

Bheema Mandavi, Deepa's father, lost his life in 2019 to a Naxalite bombing. Deepa's sister had also reportedly committed suicide in 2013 in Raipur. She had been staying with friends but recently moved into a paying guest facility. No suicide note has been found, though police are treating the case as a suicide.

Grief-stricken, Deepa's mother, Ojasvi Mandavi, a Chhattisgarh State Women Commission member, has traveled to Dehradun. Deepa's remains were handled with full rites in her native Gadapal village. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed profound sorrow over the family's continued tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)