Serbia in Turmoil: Prime Minister's Exit Amid Protests

In a bid to quell escalating political tensions, Serbia's Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, announced his resignation on Tuesday amidst persistent anti-corruption protests. The unrest follows the fatal collapse of a concrete canopy in Novi Sad, which has amplified criticism of President Aleksandar Vucic's governance.

The Novi Sad tragedy has served as a flashpoint, intensifying accusations against Vucic's administration for curbing democratic freedoms even as Serbia pursues European Union membership. Vucevic's resignation, considered a strategic move by observers, initiates steps towards possibly calling an early parliamentary election.

As students and diverse citizens protest nationwide for justice and accountability, the political landscape in Serbia faces an unprecedented challenge. This movement represents a substantial obstacle to Vucic's ruling party, which has previously managed to suppress anti-establishment demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)