Serbia in Turmoil: Prime Minister's Exit Amid Protests

Serbia's Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, resigned to ease political tensions spurred by massive protests after 15 were killed in a canopy collapse. The controversy highlights dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership. Protestors demand fair elections and accountability for corruption linked to the tragic incident in Novi Sad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Serbia
  • Serbia

In a bid to quell escalating political tensions, Serbia's Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, announced his resignation on Tuesday amidst persistent anti-corruption protests. The unrest follows the fatal collapse of a concrete canopy in Novi Sad, which has amplified criticism of President Aleksandar Vucic's governance.

The Novi Sad tragedy has served as a flashpoint, intensifying accusations against Vucic's administration for curbing democratic freedoms even as Serbia pursues European Union membership. Vucevic's resignation, considered a strategic move by observers, initiates steps towards possibly calling an early parliamentary election.

As students and diverse citizens protest nationwide for justice and accountability, the political landscape in Serbia faces an unprecedented challenge. This movement represents a substantial obstacle to Vucic's ruling party, which has previously managed to suppress anti-establishment demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

