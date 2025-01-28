Rahul Gandhi's Rally Sparks Accusations of AAP and BJP Misconduct

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, launched an intense verbal assault on Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing the AAP convenor of fostering corruption in Delhi under his leadership. Addressing a sizable gathering in Patparganj, he referred to Kejriwal and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, as central figures in a major liquor scam.

Gandhi further criticized the BJP, specifically targeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about India's independence. He accused the BJP of insulting the Constitution and using divisive tactics to induce societal fractures while consolidating wealth for elite allies.

Gandhi also pushed for crucial policy changes, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive caste census. He asserted that a Congress government would abolish the existing 50 percent cap on reservation to ensure fair representation and allocation of resources.

