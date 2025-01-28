Turkey's Opposition Gears Up for Early Presidential Bid

In a strategic political move, Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), is gearing up to announce its presidential candidate in the coming months. This move is seen as a direct counter to a series of judicial crackdowns targeting the party.

Although the next presidential and parliamentary elections are not due until 2028, the CHP has consistently pushed for an early vote. This urgency comes amid recent detentions and investigations impacting CHP-run municipalities. Addressing party members, CHP leader Özlem Ozel stated that preparations are underway to combat these challenges.

The CHP's internal vote, involving 1.6 million members, will determine their presidential candidate. Recent judicial inquiries, including an investigation into Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, have added to the tensions. Imamoglu, considered a potential presidential contender against President Erdogan, criticized the government's alleged use of the judiciary for political pressure.

