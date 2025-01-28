Yogi Adityanath's Scathing Attack: AAP's 'Jhadu' and the Delhi Civic Crisis
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized AAP for Delhi's civic issues, alleging mismanagement, corruption, and support for infiltrators. He called for the forfeiture of AAP's 'jhadu' symbol and urged voters to support BJP in upcoming Delhi elections, highlighting the collapse of civic amenities under AAP's rule.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce criticism of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, attributing blame for the deteriorating civic infrastructure in Delhi. He urged the Election Commission to consider revoking AAP's 'jhadu' symbol, which he claims has become synonymous with the capital's disorder.
During rallies at various Delhi constituencies, Adityanath accused AAP of failing to provide basic amenities such as water, and questioned their ethics by likening their actions to the historical figure Aurangzeb. He further condemned the party for allegedly harboring illegal immigrants.
Painting a grim picture of Delhi's current state, Adityanath contrasted it with the BJP's achievements in Uttar Pradesh and urged citizens to elect a 'double-engine government' for better governance in the forthcoming assembly polls.
