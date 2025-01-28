Trump's Spending Freeze Shakes National Programs

In a contentious move, Donald Trump's administration has paused all federal grants and loans, effective immediately, seeking alignment with presidential priorities. Key sectors such as education and health care face potential disruptions due to this sweeping decision.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), led by Acting Director Matthew Vaeth, issued a memo outlining that federal resources used contrary to Trump's agenda are wasteful. This spending freeze aims to align federal spending with executive orders ending diversity and inclusion programs.

Nonprofits and Democrats have expressed strong opposition, claiming the order could drastically impact essential services and violates legislative authority. Notable figures such as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argue that this halt will harm millions of Americans relying on federal funds.

