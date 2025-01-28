Amit Shah Criticizes Kharge's Remarks on Kumbh Dip

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks about BJP leaders taking a holy dip at the Sangam, during the Maha Kumbh. Shah accused the Congress, particularly under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, of consistently insulting Sanatan Dharma, a major cultural and religious tradition in India.

Speaking at a public gathering in Kalkaji, Shah responded with a pointed question directed at Kharge, questioning his contributions to poverty alleviation in contrast to BJP's welfare initiatives following Prime Minister Modi's dip in 2019. These initiatives included free cooking gas, food grains, and medical treatment for millions.

Shah urged Kharge not to belittle the faith of the millions who attend the Kumbh Mela for spiritual reasons. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to preserving and respecting the country's religious customs, citing the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as an instance of respecting India's diverse cultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)