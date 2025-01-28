Congress Leader Questions BJP over Tragic Boat Fire at Hussain Sagar Lake

In the wake of a fatal accident during the 'Bharatha Matha Maha Harati' event at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake, Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao has openly questioned Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of the BJP. Rao criticized the decision to light firecrackers inside the lake rather than on the riverfront, suggesting negligence contributed to the tragic incident.

Highlighting the ties between the Bharat Mata Foundation, BJP, and RSS, Rao pointed out the overcrowding at the Republic Day event on Tank Bund. He noted that after the departure of key figures like G Kishan Reddy and the Governor, fireworks mishaps led to fatal injuries for Ganapathi, the operator from West Godavari district.

Rao drew a parallel to the response following a stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening, urging similar attention and financial compensation for the victims' families affected by the boat fire. He also criticized RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial comments on Indian independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)