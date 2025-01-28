Congo's Struggles: M23 Insurgency and Rwanda's Involvement

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the M23 insurgency has once again brought conflict to Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, reigniting concerns of regional instability. Despite previous defeats, the rebel group's resurgence has sent residents fleeing and stirred fears of a broader conflict.

This resurgence is attributed to a lack of decisive international action against Rwanda, accused of backing the rebels. Diplomatic efforts to find a resolution remain challenged by global politics and Rwanda's strategic alliances, leaving the future uncertain for millions displaced by the fighting.

As M23 solidifies its control over resource-rich territories, regional leaders, including Kenya, are pursuing diplomatic solutions. However, with central authorities weakened and military interventions dwindling, the situation demands urgent international focus to prevent further humanitarian crisis and restore peace.

