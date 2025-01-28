Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress and AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and questioned their absence from Delhi's electoral scene. He criticized Congress and AAP leadership over failed promises and spoke about BJP's plans for free healthcare and other benefits if elected.

Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the opposition party of insulting Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at a public rally in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Shah remarked on Congress's absence from the political landscape ahead of the Delhi assembly elections and took aim at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for mocking millions of devotees attending Mahakumbh.

Shah criticized the Congress leadership under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for their alleged disregard for Sanatan Dharma, urging Kharge not to mock the 48 crore people visiting Mahakumbh for their faith. The Union Minister argued that meaningful development in Delhi could only occur under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, casting doubt on both Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) ability to deliver progress. His comments were a response to Kharge's recent critique of BJP leaders, including Shah, who participated in the holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

During his address, Shah also accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of blocking the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi. Shah promised that once a BJP-led government is established in Delhi, citizens would receive free healthcare up to Rs 10 lakh alongside complimentary OPD services and diagnostic tests. Shah unveiled plans to enhance pensions for senior citizens and widows, introduce Atal Canteens providing meals for five rupees in slum areas, and offer extensive insurance coverage to auto and taxi drivers. The BJP's campaign trail included a roadshow in Kasturba Nagar by Shah and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

