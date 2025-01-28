Congress Stakes a Strong Claim in Delhi Polls
Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, emphasized Congress's strong position in the upcoming Delhi polls. During a foot march with Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Pilot asserted the party's support in 75% of the seats, claiming it rattled BJP and AAP opponents.
- Country:
- India
Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, on Tuesday voiced confidence in the party's prospects for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections. Highlighting their strengths, Pilot claimed Congress was strongly positioned in 75% of the electoral seats.
Accompanying Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on a symbolic foot march in Badli, Pilot spoke of the overwhelming support for Congress, which he said is unsettling both the BJP and AAP. The country's focus is now on this crucial election, he indicated.
Yadav, aiming to secure victory, criticized Delhi's current leadership for failing to address essential civic issues such as road conditions and water supply, suggesting a gap between promises and delivery by incumbent leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP candidate Atishi to file nomination today from Kalkaji seat
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
BJP's Kasmikoya Re-Elected: A New Dawn for Lakshadweep Politics
BJP's Strategic Dalit Outreach Aims for Electoral Gains in Delhi
Kejriwal Leads AAP's Election Battlefront