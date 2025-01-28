Congress Stakes a Strong Claim in Delhi Polls

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, on Tuesday voiced confidence in the party's prospects for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections. Highlighting their strengths, Pilot claimed Congress was strongly positioned in 75% of the electoral seats.

Accompanying Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on a symbolic foot march in Badli, Pilot spoke of the overwhelming support for Congress, which he said is unsettling both the BJP and AAP. The country's focus is now on this crucial election, he indicated.

Yadav, aiming to secure victory, criticized Delhi's current leadership for failing to address essential civic issues such as road conditions and water supply, suggesting a gap between promises and delivery by incumbent leaders.

