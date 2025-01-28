Left Menu

Congress Stakes a Strong Claim in Delhi Polls

Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, emphasized Congress's strong position in the upcoming Delhi polls. During a foot march with Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Pilot asserted the party's support in 75% of the seats, claiming it rattled BJP and AAP opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:02 IST
Congress Stakes a Strong Claim in Delhi Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, on Tuesday voiced confidence in the party's prospects for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections. Highlighting their strengths, Pilot claimed Congress was strongly positioned in 75% of the electoral seats.

Accompanying Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on a symbolic foot march in Badli, Pilot spoke of the overwhelming support for Congress, which he said is unsettling both the BJP and AAP. The country's focus is now on this crucial election, he indicated.

Yadav, aiming to secure victory, criticized Delhi's current leadership for failing to address essential civic issues such as road conditions and water supply, suggesting a gap between promises and delivery by incumbent leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025