Former Tripura CM Deb Criticizes Kejriwal Amid Delhi Election Tensions

In a blistering critique aimed at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asserted that Kejriwal's days in politics are numbered. Deb accused the Delhi chief minister of dodging responsibilities and suggested he would face repercussions in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Deb's comments follow a heated claim by Kejriwal, who alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water intended for Delhi residents. Kejriwal implied that this act could have resulted in mass casualties, though the Delhi Jal Board promptly refuted these assertions as "factually incorrect."

Highlighting the severity of his allegations, Kejriwal cited the vigilance of the Delhi Jal Board in preventing the purported contamination. With the elections looming, both parties continue to trade barbs, setting the stage for an intense political showdown on February 5, with votes counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)