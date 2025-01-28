Left Menu

Trump's White House Grants and Loans Freeze Sparks Controversy Nationwide

President Donald Trump's administration has paused federal grants and loans, affecting various programs like education and disaster relief. Despite sparing Social Security and Medicare, the freeze could disrupt public services and government aid. Democrats have criticized the move as unlawful and planned a legal challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:43 IST
In a move that has sent ripples through multiple sectors, President Donald Trump's White House has ordered a pause in all federal grants and loans, effective immediately. This sweeping decision is expected to disrupt a wide range of programs in education, health care, and food services, all of which rely heavily on federal funding.

The Office of Management and Budget clarified the stop order would ensure the alignment of grants and loans with the Trump administration's priorities. However, several financial aids such as Social Security and Medicare will remain unaffected. The unprecedented pause is part of a broader campaign to realign the federal budget with the President's policy objectives.

Critics have swiftly moved to denounce the action, with prominent Democratic leaders like Senator Patty Murray labeling it both 'unlawful' and 'dangerous.' Legal challenges are being prepared in response to what many see as an overreach of executive power. Meanwhile, public services dependent on federal assistance are bracing for potentially severe disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

