Trump's Freeze on Federal Funds Sparks Chaos and Legal Battles

The Trump administration's sudden order to halt federal grants and loans has sown confusion and disrupted access to key health programs, including Medicaid. Democratic lawmakers report difficulties in accessing Medicaid funds, affecting the healthcare of low-income Americans.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt could not confirm the freeze's extent, contributing to concerns about its impact on numerous federal initiatives. The order aligns with President Trump's priorities, halting diversity efforts and foreign aid, raising alarms among nonprofits, state officials, and legal entities.

As legal challenges emerge, the administration faces scrutiny over its decision-making power and its implications on the country's financial and social fabric. Critics argue the freeze is unlawful, jeopardizing American families dependent on federal aid for essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)