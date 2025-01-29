Trump's Controversial Ban on Youth Gender Affirming Care
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order halting federal support for gender affirming care for minors. This policy aims to prevent funding and assistance for the transition of children under 19, emphasizing strict enforcement of existing laws restricting such procedures.
President Donald Trump has made a decisive move to halt federal endorsement and funding of gender affirming medical procedures for minors in the United States.
An executive order announced on Tuesday outlines the withdrawal of federal involvement in the facilitation of transitions for individuals under the age of 19.
This directive asserts that it is U.S. policy not to support the transition of minors, advocating for stringent application of current laws that limit these transformative medical interventions.
