LVMH Eyes Expansion in Optimistic U.S. Market Amid French Tax Concerns

LVMH, the luxury giant, is considering expanding its production operations in the U.S., according to CEO Bernard Arnault, who sees a 'wind of optimism' sweeping the country. This comes in contrast to potential tax hikes in France, a 'cold shower' for the company.

Currently, LVMH's U.S. production is limited, with only a few Louis Vuitton workshops and Tiffany jewelry sites. However, Arnault, LVMH's main shareholder, expressed interest in rapidly increasing their footprint, citing favorable conditions for business expansions in the U.S.

Arnault attended President Donald Trump's recent inauguration and is capitalizing on tax benefits and market opportunities in the U.S. Still, he voiced frustration over French bureaucracy and impending additional taxes on large corporations.

