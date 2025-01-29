New Federal Worker Buyout Program Launches Nationwide
The U.S. federal government has launched a nationwide buyout program available to all federal civilian employees, with some exceptions. The program includes a deferred resignation model, allowing employees to retain benefits and pay until September 2025, according to a White House communication.
The U.S. federal government has initiated a comprehensive buyout program for its civilian workforce, aimed at streamlining operations and reducing personnel costs. The program, starting Tuesday, comes with a few exceptions but is available to the majority of federal civilian employees.
According to a White House email obtained by Reuters, the initiative includes a deferred resignation scheme. This aspect allows participating employees to continue receiving benefits and their paychecks until September 2025, offering a financially secure transition phase for those opting to leave their positions.
This move is part of a broader cost-saving measure and aligns with ongoing efforts to adjust federal workforce size and composition in response to changing national needs and priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
