New Federal Worker Buyout Program Launches Nationwide

The U.S. federal government has initiated a comprehensive buyout program for its civilian workforce, aimed at streamlining operations and reducing personnel costs. The program, starting Tuesday, comes with a few exceptions but is available to the majority of federal civilian employees.

According to a White House email obtained by Reuters, the initiative includes a deferred resignation scheme. This aspect allows participating employees to continue receiving benefits and their paychecks until September 2025, offering a financially secure transition phase for those opting to leave their positions.

This move is part of a broader cost-saving measure and aligns with ongoing efforts to adjust federal workforce size and composition in response to changing national needs and priorities.

