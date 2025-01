Gas Diplomacy Battle: Fico's Controversial Stance on Russian Supply

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is set to discuss the highly contentious resumption of Russian gas transit through Ukraine with European Commission officials this Thursday, confirmed his office on Tuesday.

The issue, backed by the Kremlin, faces opposition in Kyiv, which views the transit as enabling support for Russia's war efforts against Ukraine. Established routes for gas supplies to Slovakia, Austria, and Moldova are at stake. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Fico for seeking Russian supply instead of exploring western alternatives.

After a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fico looked to secure gas provisions, while Slovakia also welcomed European discussions about renewing Ukrainian transit. Meanwhile, Hungary seeks EU assurance on energy supplies and underscores the geopolitical implications of Fico's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)