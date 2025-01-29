Left Menu

Trump Administration Opens White House Doors to New Media

The Trump Administration, led by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, announces the inclusion of 'new media' in the White House press briefing room to adapt to evolving media landscapes. This decision reflects the administration's commitment to representation and free press amidst changing news consumption habits.

  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump Administration is expanding access to the White House press briefing room to include representatives from 'new media' outlets, such as podcasters and social media influencers.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, at just 27 years old, is pioneering this initiative to ensure the President's message reaches a wider audience, particularly younger Americans who lean away from traditional media.

The move underscores the administration's dedication to the First Amendment, allowing independent media voices to apply for credentials to cover White House events and restoring press passes previously revoked, marking a significant shift in media engagement strategy.

