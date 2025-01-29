F-35 Crash Sparks Investigation at Eielson Air Force Base
A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The pilot survived and is under evaluation. Investigations are underway to determine if the crash occurred during takeoff or landing. The base has undergone significant expansion to accommodate F-35s.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 29-01-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 06:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, but the pilot was reported to be safe.
The incident took place on the runway, yet it remains unclear if it occurred during takeoff or landing, according to spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet.
An investigation is ongoing, with a news conference planned. Colonel Paul Townsend emphasized their commitment to safety and thorough investigation to prevent future accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- F-35
- Air Force
- Alaska
- crash
- pilot
- safety
- Eielson Base
- investigation
- expansion
- F-22
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Lives: The Role of Social Safety Nets in Fragile and Conflict Settings
Amethi Police Enhance Safety with QR Code Monitoring
IAEA Chief Grossi's Crucial Visit to Russia Amid Nuclear Safety Concerns
'No Helmet, No Fuel' Initiative: A Game-Changer for Road Safety in Uttar Pradesh
Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance