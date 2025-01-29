Left Menu

F-35 Crash Sparks Investigation at Eielson Air Force Base

A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The pilot survived and is under evaluation. Investigations are underway to determine if the crash occurred during takeoff or landing. The base has undergone significant expansion to accommodate F-35s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 29-01-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 06:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, but the pilot was reported to be safe.

The incident took place on the runway, yet it remains unclear if it occurred during takeoff or landing, according to spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kimberly Touchet.

An investigation is ongoing, with a news conference planned. Colonel Paul Townsend emphasized their commitment to safety and thorough investigation to prevent future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

