Argentina's Fiscal Chainsaw: Sturzenegger's Deregulation Drive

Federico Sturzenegger is intensifying Argentina's deregulation efforts, targeting industries causing high local prices. As head of the Ministry of Deregulation and State Transformation, he looks to deepen spending cuts, inspired by U.S. government efficiency initiatives and supported by President Milei's austerity policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:35 IST
Javier Milei Image Credit: Wikipedia

Federico Sturzenegger, Argentina's deregulation chief, is intensifying his campaign against public sector spending, aiming at industries ranging from automotive to pharmaceuticals.

Leading the Ministry of Deregulation and State Transformation, Sturzenegger's plans for deeper cuts align with President Javier Milei's fiscal austerity measures, advocated vividly through symbolic gestures like wielding a chainsaw.

The approach has revitalized investor interest and seen a budget surplus for the first time in 14 years. The move draws global attention, including from notable figures like Elon Musk and Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni.

