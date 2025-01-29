Greenland's Sovereignty: Defying U.S. Interests

An overwhelming majority of Greenlanders are against the idea of their Arctic island becoming part of the United States. A recent poll highlighted that 85% of residents oppose any such move, despite the interest shown by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The survey, conducted by pollster Verian, also revealed Trump's interest is seen by 45% as a threat to Greenland's security, while 43% perceive potential opportunities. Notably, Greenlanders benefit from subsidies and services similar to those in Denmark, including universal healthcare and free education.

Despite this, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed the importance of respecting international borders, while Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede emphasized the island's autonomy and the people's right to decide their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)