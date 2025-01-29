Tug-of-War in Thane: BJP Eyes Stronghold as Allies Spar

In a strategic political move, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik has expressed intentions to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party's influence in Thane, an area largely controlled by Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde. This sets the stage for possible rivalry between the two allies.

Naik, who also serves as the guardian minister for Palghar district, announced plans for public grievance meetings in Thane. He asserted his dedication to the people, reiterating the BJP's commitment to expanding its presence. Naik and Shinde began their political careers with Shiv Sena, but parted ways, with Shinde notably fracturing the Sena in 2022.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP President, has backed Naik, encouraging all parties to engage in public outreach efforts for collective benefit. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai remains confident in their stronghold, emphasizing ongoing cooperation within the Mahayuti alliance despite rising tensions.

