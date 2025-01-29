Left Menu

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Contentious Path to Lead U.S. Health Agency

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Trump to lead the U.S. health agency, faces Senate scrutiny over his controversial vaccine views and past misinformation spread. The nomination tests Republican loyalty, with tension over his unorthodox positions challenging both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:39 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Nominated by President Donald Trump to lead a key U.S. health agency, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to undergo rigorous questioning from Senate Democrats and Republicans regarding his controversial views on vaccines and other sensitive topics.

The 70-year-old Kennedy will address the Senate Finance Committee and another health-focused Senate panel, despite Trump's nominees rarely facing rejections from the Republican-majority Senate.

His nomination challenges Republicans due to Kennedy's past spread of misinformation about vaccine safety, raising concerns across party lines about his suitability for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

