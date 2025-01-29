Left Menu

Crisis in Serbia: Government Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Serbia's ruling coalition is negotiating a new government as Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigns amid protests and President Aleksandar Vucic ponders a snap election. The crisis stems from a deadly roof collapse that has fueled claims of government corruption and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:39 IST
Crisis in Serbia: Government Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbia's political landscape is undergoing significant turmoil as the ruling coalition commenced talks to establish a new government following the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. His departure comes in the wake of a critical incident in Novi Sad in November, where a roof collapse at a railway station resulted in 15 fatalities, leading to persistent protests.

President Aleksandar Vucic, facing mounting pressure, is deliberating a potential snap election in April, with a decision expected in the coming days. Vucic, a long-standing political figure, has seen his grip on power challenged by allegations of corruption and ties to organized crime, accusations that both he and his Serbian Progressive Party deny.

The protests, which originated in Novi Sad, have now escalated across Serbia, rallying around demands for accountability and transparency, particularly from student organizations. As the nation stands at a political crossroads, the possibility of an expert government has been proposed as a means to defuse the crisis, though opposition parties advocate for an interim administration devoid of the current ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025