Crisis in Serbia: Government Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Serbia's political landscape is undergoing significant turmoil as the ruling coalition commenced talks to establish a new government following the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. His departure comes in the wake of a critical incident in Novi Sad in November, where a roof collapse at a railway station resulted in 15 fatalities, leading to persistent protests.

President Aleksandar Vucic, facing mounting pressure, is deliberating a potential snap election in April, with a decision expected in the coming days. Vucic, a long-standing political figure, has seen his grip on power challenged by allegations of corruption and ties to organized crime, accusations that both he and his Serbian Progressive Party deny.

The protests, which originated in Novi Sad, have now escalated across Serbia, rallying around demands for accountability and transparency, particularly from student organizations. As the nation stands at a political crossroads, the possibility of an expert government has been proposed as a means to defuse the crisis, though opposition parties advocate for an interim administration devoid of the current ruling party.

