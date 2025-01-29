Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Attack on Kejriwal: Accuses Anti-Reservation Stance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his critique of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of opposing reservations for Dalits, backwards, and minorities.

During a rally in Bawana, Gandhi alleged that both Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi harbor anti-reservation stances and are against the marginalized.

He further lambasted Kejriwal's governance, labeling his tenure as tainted by corruption, and pledged that a Congress-led government would conduct a caste census, focusing on development and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)