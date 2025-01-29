Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Attack on Kejriwal: Accuses Anti-Reservation Stance

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of being against reservations for Dalits, minorities, backwards, and the poor. At a rally, Gandhi criticized Kejriwal's alleged governance failures and corruption. He also targeted the media and Modi, pledging that Congress would conduct a caste census and provide meaningful employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his critique of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of opposing reservations for Dalits, backwards, and minorities.

During a rally in Bawana, Gandhi alleged that both Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi harbor anti-reservation stances and are against the marginalized.

He further lambasted Kejriwal's governance, labeling his tenure as tainted by corruption, and pledged that a Congress-led government would conduct a caste census, focusing on development and employment.

