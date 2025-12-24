Powerful Quake Shakes Taiwan: No Immediate Damage Reported

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island's weather administration. Despite the significant tremors that shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), detailed the administration. Taiwan is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates, making it susceptible to seismic activity. It has a history of earthquakes, with over 100 fatalities recorded in a 2016 quake in southern Taiwan.

In 1999, a more devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake claimed over 2,000 lives. The recent event serves as a reminder of the island's vulnerability to natural disasters, although it seems to have spared significant damage this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)