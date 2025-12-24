Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Taiwan: No Immediate Damage Reported

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's Taitung County, with tremors felt in Taipei. Despite the quake's depth of 11.9 km, no damage has been reported. Taiwan, positioned on a tectonic plate junction, frequently experiences quakes, including deadly ones in 2016 and 1999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:40 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Taiwan: No Immediate Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island's weather administration. Despite the significant tremors that shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), detailed the administration. Taiwan is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates, making it susceptible to seismic activity. It has a history of earthquakes, with over 100 fatalities recorded in a 2016 quake in southern Taiwan.

In 1999, a more devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake claimed over 2,000 lives. The recent event serves as a reminder of the island's vulnerability to natural disasters, although it seems to have spared significant damage this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025