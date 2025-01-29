Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Erdogan Hosts Hamas Leadership

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish in Ankara. The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, along with other Hamas officials, aiming to discuss regional issues.

Updated: 29-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:37 IST
In Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan convened with Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish on Wednesday, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, alongside other Hamas representatives.

The discussions focused on critical regional issues, underscoring the diplomatic ties between Turkey and the Palestinian organization.

