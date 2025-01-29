Diplomatic Dialogues: Erdogan Hosts Hamas Leadership

In Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan convened with Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish on Wednesday, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, alongside other Hamas representatives.

The discussions focused on critical regional issues, underscoring the diplomatic ties between Turkey and the Palestinian organization.

