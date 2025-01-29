Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Battling Antisemitism and Targeting Protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to combat antisemitism and deport non-citizen college students involved in pro-Palestinian protests. The order entails aggressive prosecution of threats and violence against Jews and revocation of visas for Hamas sympathizers on college campuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at tackling antisemitism. This new decree is also set to target non-citizen college students participating in pro-Palestinian protests, as announced by a White House official.

The executive order compels the Justice Department to aggressively pursue legal action against threats, arson, and vandalism targeting American Jews. Moreover, Trump is intent on canceling student visas for those identified as Hamas sympathizers on campus, citing an unprecedented rise in radicalism.

This decision forms part of broader measures to address antisemitic actions and comes with a stern warning to resident aliens involved in such protests: complacency will not shield them, as deportations are poised for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

