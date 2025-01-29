Lutnick Advocates Country-Specific Tariffs for Fair Trade

Howard Lutnick, nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department, has called for the implementation of country-specific tariffs to achieve trade reciprocity and fairness.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Lutnick shared his perspective, emphasizing the necessity of addressing the imbalanced global trading environment through strategic tariffs.

Lutnick criticized the existing trade policies, arguing they unfairly disadvantage the United States, and underscored the need for tariffs to ensure respect, equity, and reciprocity in international trade.

