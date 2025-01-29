Left Menu

Turmoil in Serbia: Government Reshuffle Amidst Protests and Controversies

Following a tragic railway incident in Novi Sad that sparked protests, Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has resigned, prompting the ruling coalition to initiate talks on forming a new government. The demonstrations have called for accountability and highlighted allegations of corruption against President Vucic and his party.

Serbia finds itself in political upheaval as the ruling coalition enters discussions to form a new government after Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation, igniting further controversy. The resignation came on the heels of a tragic collapse at a Novi Sad railway station in November, which claimed 15 lives.

The incident catalyzed widespread protests against alleged government negligence, drawing attention to accusations of corruption and organized crime links facing President Aleksandar Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). Protests, originating in Novi Sad, have now spread nationwide, including the capital, Belgrade.

As demonstrators demand accountability for the disaster and justice for student arrests, President Vucic faces pressure to appoint a new prime minister within 30 days or call a snap election. While SNS remains a dominant political force, sentiment against the administration is growing, complicating potential election outcomes.

