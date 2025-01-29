Left Menu

Nominee Proposes Tariff Exemption For Cooperative Neighbors

Howard Lutnick, the U.S. Commerce Secretary nominee, informed a Senate hearing that Canada and Mexico can evade a proposed 25% tariff by helping curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. The tariff isn't part of a broader trade assessment, with action from both nations expected promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:44 IST
Nominee Proposes Tariff Exemption For Cooperative Neighbors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

During a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick announced that Canada and Mexico could sidestep a threatened 25% U.S. import tariff.

Lutnick explained that this exemption was contingent upon both nations taking decisive action to prevent fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration into the U.S.

This tariff discussion is separate from an ongoing trade review by various U.S. departments, including Treasury, aiming to reassess trading terms by April 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025