Kharge Charges BJP and AAP with False Promises in Delhi Assembly Campaign
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge campaigned for the Delhi Assembly elections, challenging BJP and AAP as deceitful parties. He accused them of failing in governance and urged voters to return Congress to power for infrastructure growth. Kharge criticized both parties for divisive politics and unfulfilled promises, promoting Congress's developmental legacy.
In the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the BJP and AAP as 'chieftains of liars'. Speaking in Burari, Kharge criticized both parties, claiming they have failed to fulfill their promises and urging voters to give Congress a chance for better governance.
Kharge accused the BJP and AAP of clandestinely working together to oust Congress from Delhi. He highlighted issues like access to clean water and infrastructure, pointing out the discrepancies in their governance compared to past Congress leadership under Sheila Dikshit.
He also noted that both parties fail to unite people, indulging instead in divisive politics. Kharge emphasized Congress's past achievements and its plans for socioeconomic development, urging voters to support a party focused on unity and progress.
