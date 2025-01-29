Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Call to Tackle Illegal Immigration Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has voiced concerns over illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas in India, claiming it poses a security threat and is an attempt to Islamise society. He suggested these immigrants should be deported and criticized opposition leaders for their remarks on related cultural issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:20 IST
Maharashtra Minister's Call to Tackle Illegal Immigration Sparks Controversy
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked a contentious debate with his comments about illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas residing in India. Rane described the situation as both a security threat and an effort to Islamise society, urging for the deportation of these groups.

Rane, addressing reporters in Mumbai, emphasized the need for BJP leaders to guard the city's interests. Highlighting alleged dangers posed by illegal immigrants, he suggested that nations such as Pakistan and Bangladesh could serve as suitable destinations for their deportation.

Furthermore, Rane accused NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule of opposing Hindutva, in response to her criticism of the Siddhivinayak temple's new dress code. He also equated the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Muslim League, due to their alliance with AIMIM, igniting further political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

