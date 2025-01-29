Maharashtra Minister's Call to Tackle Illegal Immigration Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has sparked a contentious debate with his comments about illegal Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas residing in India. Rane described the situation as both a security threat and an effort to Islamise society, urging for the deportation of these groups.

Rane, addressing reporters in Mumbai, emphasized the need for BJP leaders to guard the city's interests. Highlighting alleged dangers posed by illegal immigrants, he suggested that nations such as Pakistan and Bangladesh could serve as suitable destinations for their deportation.

Furthermore, Rane accused NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule of opposing Hindutva, in response to her criticism of the Siddhivinayak temple's new dress code. He also equated the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Muslim League, due to their alliance with AIMIM, igniting further political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)