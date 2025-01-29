Activist Manoj Jarange Shifts Gear in Maratha Quota Fight

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced his decision to end the indefinite hunger strike he initiated with other activists on January 25. Jarange has been a vocal advocate for granting the Maratha community reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange, while adopting a new approach to the reservation demand, has also called for capital punishment for those involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. Despite deteriorating health, Jarange has consistently refused intravenous fluids, determined in his protest.

Jarange has accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to support the Maratha cause effectively, describing Fadnavis's silence on the issue as misleading to the community. As Jarange shifts strategy, he remains committed to the quest for justice and appropriate reservation for the Maratha community.

