Controversial Firing of USDA Inspector General Sparks Legal Debate
Phyllis Fong, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was escorted from her office after refusing termination by the Trump administration. Relying on federal legal grounds, Fong contests the firing, which has sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters.
Phyllis Fong, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was escorted out of her office on Monday following her refusal to comply with a termination order from the Trump administration, according to sources.
Fong, a veteran of 22 years with the department, contested her dismissal, claiming it lacked adherence to proper procedures. In an email, she argued the termination was not lawful, supported by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.
The move is part of a broader dismissal of 17 federal watchdogs by Trump, described as a 'Friday-night purge,' drawing criticism and potential legal disputes.
