Controversial Firing of USDA Inspector General Sparks Legal Debate

Phyllis Fong, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was escorted out of her office on Monday following her refusal to comply with a termination order from the Trump administration, according to sources.

Fong, a veteran of 22 years with the department, contested her dismissal, claiming it lacked adherence to proper procedures. In an email, she argued the termination was not lawful, supported by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.

The move is part of a broader dismissal of 17 federal watchdogs by Trump, described as a 'Friday-night purge,' drawing criticism and potential legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)