Left Menu

Controversial Firing of USDA Inspector General Sparks Legal Debate

Phyllis Fong, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was escorted from her office after refusing termination by the Trump administration. Relying on federal legal grounds, Fong contests the firing, which has sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:41 IST
Controversial Firing of USDA Inspector General Sparks Legal Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Phyllis Fong, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was escorted out of her office on Monday following her refusal to comply with a termination order from the Trump administration, according to sources.

Fong, a veteran of 22 years with the department, contested her dismissal, claiming it lacked adherence to proper procedures. In an email, she argued the termination was not lawful, supported by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.

The move is part of a broader dismissal of 17 federal watchdogs by Trump, described as a 'Friday-night purge,' drawing criticism and potential legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025