Trump's Key Picks: Gabbard and Patel Await Senate Confirmation

Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, nominated by US President Donald Trump for prominent intelligence and law enforcement positions, are preparing to face Senate committees for confirmation hearings. Gabbard is set to lead as Director of National Intelligence, while Patel aims for the role of Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A veteran Congresswoman and recent convert to the Republican Party, Gabbard has a robust political career and military background. Her endorsement of Trump and alignment with his vision has sparked interest and some controversy.

Patel, recognized as a significant Indian-American figure in the Trump administration, stands poised to lead the FBI. Both nominations come at a time of political reshuffling, with their Senate confirmations becoming more likely following recent political developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)