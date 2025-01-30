Left Menu

Trump Appeals Conviction in Hush Money Scandal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has notified a New York court of his intention to appeal his conviction in a case involving hush money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The appeal follows Trump's January 2025 sentence of unconditional discharge, allowing him to avoid jail time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:12 IST
In a move that's grabbed headlines yet again, former U.S. President Donald Trump has formally taken steps to appeal his recent criminal conviction. Announced on Wednesday, the appeal notification was lodged with a New York state court regarding Trump's conviction over hush money payments linked to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The legal team aims to overturn both the May 2024 jury's guilty verdict and the January 2025 unconditional discharge sentence, handed down just before Trump's scheduled inauguration for a second presidential term. Trump's lawyers have criticized the case as a politically motivated action by the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.

As the only U.S. president in history to be convicted of a crime while either serving or after serving in office, Trump plans to vigorously contest the case. With Trump's reputation and future in politics at stake, the forthcoming appeal brief will mark yet another chapter in his controversial legal journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

