Trump Announces Temporary Freeze on Spending

President Donald Trump has announced a temporary freeze on certain discretionary spending to identify improper spending without affecting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or entitlements. The freeze paused $1.7 billion in payments to foreign organizations, aiming to address governmental waste, fraud, and abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:19 IST
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a temporary freeze on certain discretionary spending. This move serves to identify instances of improper spending within the government.

Trump assured that this freeze would not affect essential services such as Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid, protecting entitlements that Americans rely on.

The freeze has temporarily halted $1.7 billion in payments to foreign organizations, signaling a crackdown on areas of government waste, fraud, and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

