Trump Plans Guantanamo Bay Migrant Facility

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his plan to sign an executive order that would see the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security prepare a migrant facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.

Speaking at the White House, Trump described the facility as a necessary measure to detain illegal aliens who pose significant threats to the American populace. The facility reportedly has the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 individuals.

The move comes amid ongoing debates on immigration policies and border security, with the Trump administration seeking to address concerns over illegal immigration and national safety.

