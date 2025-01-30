Haiti's Election Countdown: Democracy at a Crossroads

Haiti's Transitional Council President Leslie Voltaire announced Wednesday that the nation is preparing to hold its long-overdue general elections around November 15. This development marks a significant step for the Caribbean country, which has been without elected representatives since January 2023.

Haiti, which last conducted elections in 2016, has faced increasing challenges, with its capital under the grip of armed gangs. These groups have controlled vast areas, complicating efforts to establish a secure environment necessary for a fair vote.

Leaders emphasize that stability and security are paramount for ensuring that the electoral process is conducted freely and fairly, reflecting the true will of the people. The forthcoming election could be a turning point in restoring democratic governance in Haiti.

