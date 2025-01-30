Left Menu

Sandeep Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal to Open Debate Amid Delhi Election Tensions

As Delhi elections approach, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit calls for an open debate with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Critiquing the 'poisonous water' issue and Punjab Police's presence, Dikshit raises concerns. Controversies surge with suspicious vehicles raising eyebrows as key candidates vie for the New Delhi seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:55 IST
Sandeep Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal to Open Debate Amid Delhi Election Tensions
Congress candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With just days left before the Delhi assembly elections, Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress has issued a challenge to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate. Dikshit expressed his willingness to set up a debate outside Kejriwal's residence if the AAP leader could not find time.

Addressing the 'poisonous water' controversy, Dikshit pressed for the Election Commission to allow police to question Kejriwal concerning his claims that Haryana's government poisoned Delhi's water supply. Haryana dismissed these allegations, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini drinking water from the disputed Yamuna River location to demonstrate its safety.

Furthermore, Dikshit accused AAP of misusing Punjab Police to intimidate voters, citing instances of Punjab Police operating improperly in Delhi. Meanwhile, reports emerged of a suspicious vehicle linked to AAP, raising suspicions amid the heated political climate as Delhi's election day nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025