Sandeep Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal to Open Debate Amid Delhi Election Tensions

With just days left before the Delhi assembly elections, Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress has issued a challenge to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate. Dikshit expressed his willingness to set up a debate outside Kejriwal's residence if the AAP leader could not find time.

Addressing the 'poisonous water' controversy, Dikshit pressed for the Election Commission to allow police to question Kejriwal concerning his claims that Haryana's government poisoned Delhi's water supply. Haryana dismissed these allegations, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini drinking water from the disputed Yamuna River location to demonstrate its safety.

Furthermore, Dikshit accused AAP of misusing Punjab Police to intimidate voters, citing instances of Punjab Police operating improperly in Delhi. Meanwhile, reports emerged of a suspicious vehicle linked to AAP, raising suspicions amid the heated political climate as Delhi's election day nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)