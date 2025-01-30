Left Menu

"Delhi's security will be under threat": BJP's Parvesh Verma alleges AAP of bringing people from Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Thursday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it of 'threatening' people for votes ahead of February 5 assembly polls.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:36 IST
"Delhi's security will be under threat": BJP's Parvesh Verma alleges AAP of bringing people from Punjab
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Thursday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging it of 'threatening' people for votes ahead of February 5 assembly polls. Verma also targeted AAP over a vehicle seized from outside Delhi's Punjab Bhawan allegedly with alcohol, cash, and AAP campaign material. Verma claimed that thousands of people of AAP have come from Punjab and they have entered mohallas.

"...I think that in the next 4-5 days, Delhi's security will be under threat. Thousands of people of AAP have come from Punjab. They do not campaign for elections. They have entered mohallas. There are vehicles from Punjab with 'Government of Punjab' written on them. The vehicle seized had the same words written on it, though it was a private vehicle," Verma said, addressing a press conference. Demanding an investigation into such vehicles, he said, "I have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and Election Commission to take prompt action over this. All such vehicles, especially those moving in the New Delhi assembly constituency, should be checked. The criminal record of the occupants of these vehicles should also be checked."

He stated that AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are losing elections. So, they are rattled and have been lying to the people of Delhi for the last week. "For the first time, people are being threatened in elections...Arvind Kejriwal is scared and he is lying to the people of Delhi in an attempt to save his government," the former Lok Sabha MP added.

The remark comes after the Tilak Marg police station received information of a suspicious vehicle with a 'PB' number registration and 'Punjab sarkar' written on it parked near Punjab Bhavan. Upon inspection, the vehicle had various pamphlets of the Aam Aadmi Party, multiple liquor bottles and cash worth lakhs, according to Delhi police. However, the Punjab government issued a clarification that the number plate on the vehicle is "forged and fake" and refuted any allegations of the car being connected to the state government.

Parvesh Verma is up against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly constituency. In the previous two elections, held in 2020 and 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a resounding victory. The national capital is all set for a three-way contest between the ruling AAP, the main opposition BJP and Congress. (ANI)

