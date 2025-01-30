Stampede Chaos at Mahakumbh: Shiv Sena Criticizes Government Mismanagement

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a blistering critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Uttar Pradesh government over the handling of Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela. Raut alleged major administrative lapses led to a stampede-like situation, resulting in casualties on a day marked by overcrowding.

Raut took aim at the presence of political dignitaries, stating that VIP visits by the Defence Minister, Home Minister, and other Central Ministers compounded chaos. He claimed these visits led to closures, disrupting the Mahakumbh festivities.

The leader further lambasted the absence of crucial services, remarking that there was no system in place, no ambulances, or medical facilities. Raut claimed Mahakumbh was politicized for propaganda, which contributed to fatalities.

Raut charged that the chaotic situation was the responsibility of the Yogi government, questioning the count of casualties and missing persons. He pointed towards inadequate budgeting, asserting that minimal funds were utilized out of the Rs10,000 crore allocated for the event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has responded with financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the bereaved families. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial inquiry, with a report expected shortly to provide clarity on the tragic event.

